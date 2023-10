Robert (Bob) Lawrence Marchiori passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at home, with family by his side. Born August 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Battista Marchiori and Eugenia (Pedrini) Marchiori. A Brockport resident for most of his life, he was a 1952 graduate of Horton High School, Brockport, PA. On February 19, 1955 he married Anna […]

