CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for its “Golden Rod” bridge preservation project in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, will implement a new traffic pattern within the work zone on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The new traffic pattern is part of the ongoing bridge preservation project that will improve the structure’s overall condition rating from “fair” to “good” and improve the ride quality for traffic crossing the bridge.

Starting Thursday, the contractor will close the eastbound lane heading toward Philipsburg and reopen the westbound lane. Under the new traffic pattern, traffic will take turns crossing the bridge via the open westbound lane.

Temporary traffic signals at either end of the bridge will continue to provide traffic control. PennDOT expects this traffic pattern to remain in place until mid-November.

The contractor will implement another three-day detour in mid-November, allowing the contractor to apply an accelerated latex concrete wearing surface on the eastbound lane of the bridge.

PennDOT anticipates restoring two-way traffic before Thanksgiving. All work is weather-dependent.

Overall work on the bridge includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals and applying the latex-modified wearing surface.

Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements, and guide rail installation. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.2 million project.

