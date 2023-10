Carol A. (Fye) Grant, age 72, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, FL. She was born on October 6, 1950, in Clearfield, PA, to the late James and Oleta (Groves) Fye II. She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of […]

