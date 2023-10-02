DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at the Parkside Community Center located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

This Parkinson’s Support Group, sponsored by The Rehabilitation Center of Penn Highlands DuBois, is free to attend and open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease or another related condition, such as secondary Parkinson’s Disease, essential tremor, progressive supranuclear palsy, etc.

Family members or caregivers of someone with one of these conditions are also encouraged to attend.

The meetings consist of education, personal stories and social time. For more information call 814-375-3372.