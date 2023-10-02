Clearfield Regional
- Police on Sept. 29 responded to a report of an intoxicated and disorderly male who was harassing staff at a Clearfield motel. Upon arrival, the male was found and did appear intoxicated; however, he went into his room for the night. Roughly two hours later, police were called back to the scene; reportedly the male was being disorderly again and staff no longer wanted him there. He was transported to another Clearfield motel where he’d previously been staying. Several hours later, police say it was learned the male was being loud, disrupting business there and refusing to leave. Upon arrival, police placed the male under arrest and he was transported to county jail.
- Police on Sept. 30 responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Carbon Mine Road in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, a male was acting disorderly and under the influence of alcohol. While en route, it was learned he’d fled on foot and was unable to be located by officers.
- Police received a report of a possible break-in, in progress Oct. 1 in the 1800-block of Clarendon Avenue. According to a department-issued news release, flashlights were observed inside an abandoned trailer. However, upon arrival, police learned those on-scene had permission from the property owner to turn on power and clean up.