CLEARFIELD – Two local men have been charged with taking over $22,000 from a local fast food restaurant where they worked, Clearfield Regional police say.

According to a department-issued news release, employees of McDonald’s, located at 1007 S. Second St., Clearfield, reported there had been eight thefts between Aug. 23 and Sept. 4.

Upon investigation, it was found that the night shift manager—Shane Nevling, 40, of Clearfield—was removing deposits from the restaurant and providing them to general manager Shawn Nevling, 40, of Curwensville, who was “off shift.”

The thefts allegedly totaled $22,302.77.

Both men have been charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, conspiracy to commit theft, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal use of communication facility, all felonies.