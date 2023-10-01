CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC) is promoting Fair Housing information across school districts in Clearfield County.

Inspired by the National Fair Housing Alliance, RACC staff created a children’s educational fair housing coloring book.

The coloring book addresses fair housing issues such as race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, disability, familia status and the use of support animal.

The book introduces ideas to implement and encourage fair housing solutions for students and their family members.

If a family feels they are being discriminated, this coloring book establishes how to report housing discrimination.

Lisa Kovalick, dxecutive director of RACC and Clearfield County Fair Housing officer states, “In working with the Community Development Block Grant, as well as other state and federal grants, this [marks] the first year we have reached out to our youth.

“Putting this information in a format for children to learn, and to help them process what’s right and what’s wrong when it comes to how we are treated in our living environments.”

Together, Clearfield County along with five Community Development Block Grant entitlement communities (Clearfield Borough, City of DuBois, and Lawrence, Sandy and Woodward Townships) carry out a fair housing activity annually.

This allows RACC to spread positive information regarding Fair Housing Rights while identifying what protected classes are covered by federal and state laws.

Over the years, RACC staff have hosted fair housing and fair lending seminars for financial and social service organizations; mailed fair housing information to those most vulnerable of losing their housing; published informational ads in newspapers, social media forums and billboards; and identified and paid for fair housing commercials on radio and television stations.

Fair Housing law is addressed in Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (aka The Fair Housing Act) (42 USC 3601-3620) and may be addressed in as many as 26 Acts, Titles, Rules, Laws and Executive Orders of the Federal and State Government. For a list of these sites, contact the RACC office at 814-765-5149.