DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Naomi Blackburn, PA-C, to its medical staff.

She joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurology at 123 Hospital Ave., in DuBois.

Blackburn provides specialized care for patients experiencing disorders of the brain and nervous system, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, stroke, MS, brain injuries, sleep disorders, migraines and more. She works with patients and their families to create customized plans that help them live their life to the fullest.

Common treatments and procedures include Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), brain dysfunction, brain injury, concussion, dementia, epilepsy and seizures, headache, memory issues, migraine, multiple sclerosis, pain, Parkinson’s disease, primary and secondary brain tumors, sleep disorders, spinal cord injury, stroke and tremors.

Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Naomi gained clinical experience at Excela Health in Greensburg, Pittsburgh VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Pittsburgh, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, UPMC East in Monroeville, UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh and UPMC General Academic Pediatrics Clinic in Pittsburgh.

Blackburn earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh and her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock.