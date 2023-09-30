HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, September 28, that a total of 1,217 applicants have applied for the Academy since college credit requirements for the position of trooper were removed one month ago. In comparison, 1,745 applications were received during the previous hiring cycle, which was open for a full six months. Of those 1,217 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-sees-jump-in-cadet-applications-following-removal-of-college-credit-requirement/