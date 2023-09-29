REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is in the Jefferson County Jail on nearly 50 charges for for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. Court documents indicate that the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 68-year-old Dennis J. Gibson, of Reynoldsville, on September 26 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office. According to […]

