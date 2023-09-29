WHITE TWP., Pa. — A Punxsutawney man is wanted by State Police following investigation into a shooting last night at an Indiana County apartment. Storm Michael Armagost, 27, is wanted for felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, […]

