CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. (Photo by Mountain Man Photography.) Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, told exploreClarion.com, “70 years for an event to be taking place is amazing. If it wasn’t for all the sponsors and businesses who step up financially and show […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/70th-annual-autumn-leaf-festival-kicks-off-this-weekend/