HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll at a ceremony in Harrisburg on Tuesday, September 26, recognized 31 PennDOT employees, including Matthew Burkett, of Brookville and Carla Studebaker, of Punxsutawney, for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. “I’m continually impressed by the hard work and dedication of the PennDOT team,” Secretary Carroll […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/two-jefferson-county-employees-honored-by-penndot-for-outstanding-performance/