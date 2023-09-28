HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey. The public can take the survey through October 20 by visiting the 2023 PennDOT Construction/Maintenance Customer Satisfaction Survey. Construction and maintenance work has been underway across the state this year. From January through August, 485 bridges were put out for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penndot-invites-public-to-share-feedback-on-construction-maintenance-services-through-online-survey/