CLEARFIELD – A former local business owner has pleaded guilty to corruption of minors for having a relationship with a teenage employee.

Kevin Michael Legenski, 40, of Curwensville, who was the owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield, also pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child during sentencing court Tuesday.

The charges stem from the 17-year-old’s relationship with Legenski while she was working at the store in 2021 and 2022. The girl told investigators that they two even had sex at the business.

Messages between the two revealed that she was planning on moving out of her parent’s home to be with him and they even talked about getting married.

Prior to sentencing on Tuesday, Legenski stated that not everything he was accused of was true but admitted he let down his family and felt awful.

The girl’s mother addressed the court, saying Legenski was showing signs of “predatory” behavior by giving her a phone and bonuses.

“He used his position as the boss to have time alone with her.”

She stated that before starting the job the teen was happy but afterwards she started “acting out” and was being “defiant.”

He was 22 years older and he knew she was vulnerable, the mother said. He had a duty to protect her in the workplace but instead she was exploited by him.

She stated that he continues to try to contact her regardless of a protection from abuse order being in place.

The mother asked Cherry to give him the maximum sentence, which was echoed by the father when he spoke.

The victim who is now over 18-years-old, initially told court employees she didn’t want to say anything but after her parents finished, she decided to comment on the situation.

She told Cherry she didn’t feel like she was being treated as if she was special at work.

“I feel I was not corrupted as a minor,” she finished.

Cherry sentenced Legenski to serve 30 days to one year in the county jail with five years probation.

He was ordered to complete sex offender counseling and 100 hours of community service. He can have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18, except for family members.

The judge warned him not to try to contact the girl and if he does, “you will be placed back in the jail, whether it is consensual or not.”

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by the girl’s mother who suspected Legenski was having an inappropriate relationship with her 17-year-old daughter.

The girl had been working for him for almost a year before her parents made her quit her job.

In an interview with police, the victim admitted the relationship eventually grew to include sex. She said he sent her graphic photos and videos as well.

Their relationship was on and off again because of her age. He told her “when he said it out loud, he was grossed out by it.” He was also concerned about getting in trouble and told her to keep it a secret, she said.

Even after she quit, they communicated with an older cell phone she reactivated without her parent’s knowledge.

When he was questioned by authorities, Legenski lied about the allegations. His phone was checked but information and messages prior to Oct. 3, 2022 had been deleted. Police already had proof he sent her a message on Oct. 2, 2022.

Legenski was vague with some of his answers in his interview because he said he “did not want to incriminate himself.”

“Throughout talking to Legenski, it was apparent he was lying, but ultimately insinuated that there was a relationship and that love was involved,” an officer concluded in the criminal complaint.