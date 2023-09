Richard D. “R. David” Farley, 75 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on the night of September 24, 2023 surrounded and comforted by his family. Born July 25, 1948 in Logan County, West Virginia, he was the son of Richard N. Farley and Mary Rock Farley of Farrell. Raised in Farrell, David graduated from Farrell HS in 1966. He attended […]

