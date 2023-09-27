HARRISBURG– Reps. Kristin Marcell (R-Richboro) and KC Tomlinson (R-Bensalem) have co-sponsored legislation to require the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to prominently post information about suicide awareness and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all state parks and forests throughout the Commonwealth.

“With 164 suicides tragically occurring at Pennsylvania state parks and forests since 2010, we hope more awareness can help save lives,” Marcell said. “If there is even a small chance this action will result in a person choosing not to end his or her life, it is clearly a step worth taking.”

There have been several suicides and attempted suicides in local parks in Bucks County, including 21-year-old Lindsey Piccone, who ended her life in Tyler State Park in 2016.

“We have come a long way in developing resources to assist those who are contemplating suicide,” Tomlinson said. “Studies show that when people think twice about suicide by receiving a text or a call or seeing a sign, the chances of them changing their mind increase. In honor of Lindsey, we need to show people that hope and help are available.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been rolled out nationwide as an easy to remember and easy to dial hotline that connects individuals thinking about suicide, or who need emotional support, with a skilled, trained crisis worker. This service is available 24/7 and is free to call.

House Bill 1705 would require the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to prominently post information about this crisis line and suicide awareness in all state parks and forests throughout the Commonwealth.

Marcell and Tomlinson both look forward to working with their colleagues in a bipartisan way to pass this vital and potentially lifesaving legislation.