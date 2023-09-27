GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club on Sept. 23 held its 14th annual Andy Sutika Wooden Bat Softball Tournament.

Club members now would like to express their appreciation to so many who helped make this tournament a success once again.

T-shirt sponsors included: Dimmick’s Auto Repair, Smitty’s Towing, RES Coal, Lezzer Lumber, M. Sutika Contracting, Mid Penn Bank, Johnson’s Building and Remodeling, CNB Bank, Fisher Auto Parts, Mint Condition, McGary Chiropractic Clinic, Billsy’s Tree Cutting, Beardsley’s Funeral Home & Crematory and Curry and Associates.

Members would like to thank the participating teams, including Berwindale Bombers, RLW Concrete, BJ Roofing, Dubois Lanes/Finesse, Glovebox and Walston Saints.

They also would like to thank those who donated items for the basket raffle, as well as those who supported it. The winners are as follows:

Steeler Pic – Nick Morrow;

$15 Bucks Pizza – Alice Sutika;

Children’s Museum – Garry Bills;

Crayola Experience – Kristen Tkacik;

$10 Pizza Hut – Sutton Bilger;

Longwood Gardens – Jessica Bloom;

American Transportation Experience – Cristy Rankin;

Sight and Sound – Lindsey Bilger;

$10 Pizza Hut – Bill Royer;

Fall Wreath – Sandy Verrelli;

CAT bag – Angel Alfredo;

Mary Kay Basket – Angel Alfredo;

Lezzer Cooler – Angel Alfredo;

Electrical Basket – Garry Bills;

Lotter Wreath – Kristen Tkacik;

Art Board – David Ziegler;

Karaoke Machine – Mary Kay Reiter;

My Mini Maker – David Ziegler;

Star Wars Lego – Kristen Tkacik;

My Friends Lego – Lydia Dimmick;

Llama Basket – Mia Geer;

Pioneer Women Crockpot – Jessica Bloom;

Neck Massager – Lynn McBride;

Nerf gun – William Johns;

Heated Seat – Matthew Johnson;

Lemonade Set – Patty Bressler;

Women’s Steeler Set – Matt Johnson;

Gather Sign – Erin Dimmick;

Snowman Bag – Lynn McBride;

Pumpkin Set – William Johns;

Food Basket – Paula Witherite;

$50 Goodman’s Foodliner – John Sutika;

Towels in Basket – Sandy Verrelli;

Shoepiddy Doos Baby Basket – Stephanie Johnson; and

50-50 – Kayla Reiter.

Club members also extend their congratulations to the first- and second-place teams of RLW Concrete and BJ Roofing.

“We are always so grateful for the support of our community,” states a club press release. “Without that support, our club would not thrive like it does.

“Saturday was so rainy; it was a cold day—the entire tournament of almost 12 hours. But each and every participant showed great support.

“We thank you all for making it a huge success.”