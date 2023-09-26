(The Center Square) – Although the launch of online hunting license sales started off rocky this year, the agency responsible says they have taken steps to improve the process.

Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans acknowledged issues with rollout on June 26, but said he expected the process to be smoother in the future during a recent Senate Game and Fisheries Committee hearing.

“Now that we have gone through the necessary growing pains,” he said. “We will use the information we have learned to make opening day licensed sales better.”

Burhans explained that the latest upgrade to the process of purchasing antlerless deer licenses allows hunters to do so online, or in person at one of over 600 issuing agents. The commission installed software to control traffic on the site to prevent crashes, but sheer volume – both in person and online – presented problems.