HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following a summer of extreme sticker shock among concertgoers seeking to see megastars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, Pennsylvania policymakers are considering legislation that would restrict deceptive ticket sales practices. (Photo: Pennsylvania State Rep. Rob Matzie (D., Beaver) is backing a bill to restrict speculative ticketing. Photo credit: Commonwealth Media Services) Article by Stephen Caruso of Spotlight […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-bills-to-respond-to-swiftie-ticket-woes-could-have-unintended-consequences-advocates-warn/