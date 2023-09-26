BROOKVILLE – Brookville Chamber invites you to participate in discussions regarding our local power supply with representatives from United Electric Cooperative Inc. and First Energy Corp.

You will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn of upcoming projects, and gain some insight into the local electrical concerns we experience regularly.

Is the electric grid preventing area growth?

Are the electric companies storm prepared?

What cost savings are being implemented?

What is causing more frequent brown outs/ black outs?

The forum will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at A&M Family Restaurant, 234 Allegheny Boulevard, Brookville. $20/person, buffet-style lunch included.

Reservations are required.

Contact the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce 814-849-8448, e-mail director@brookvillechamber.com or register online at BrookvilleChamber.com.