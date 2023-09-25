HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania correctional institutions have been the subject of public scrutiny after two high-profile escapes this summer. But how frequent are these kinds of incidents? Not very. (Photo: Exterior of Allegheny County Jail Photo credit: Nate Smallwood / For Spotlight PA) Article by Danielle Ohl of Spotlight PA Of the thousands of people incarcerated in Pennsylvania jails every […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jailbreaks-in-pennsylvania-are-not-as-common-as-recent-events-imply/