HERSHEY, Pa. — Physicians and other health care professionals who treat the growing number of people living with substance use disorder often hear the same thing from their patients: why didn’t they talk to someone about their problem sooner? Their instincts are right, said Dr. Aleksandra Zgierska, a professor in the departments of Family and Community Medicine, Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-stay-upbeat-when-talking-about-substance-use-disorders/