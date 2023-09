CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School RYLA students recently visited the Clearfield Area Rotary Club.

RYLA is a Rotary program that enables high school-aged students to spend time at a summer camp meeting. Students from District 7360 came together for some summer fun and companionship.

Shown, from left, are Rotary President-Elect Rob Matais, Past President Ed Master, Clearfield RYLA students Tracy Zhu, Addy Ruiz and Nadia Libreatori, Rotary President Katie Penoyer, Ron Strattan and Past District Gov. Joe White.