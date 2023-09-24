Sarge Anderson served our country in the United States Marines. Name: Raymond Anderson (Sarge) Born: May 12, 1930 Died: April 7, 2023 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. Branch: U.S. Marines Sarge served in the United States Marines from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War Era. Sarge retired from the Pennsylvania State Police after 35 years of service. He also served the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-korean-war-veteran-sarge-anderson/