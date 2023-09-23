Test your knowledge of the week in news, from an open letter from five former Pennsylvania governors to the escape of 6,000 to 8,000 fur farm animals.

Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

Test your knowledge of the week in news, from an open letter from five former Pennsylvania governors to the escape of 6,000 to 8,000 fur farm animals.

Take the News Quiz!

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.