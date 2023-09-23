HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that Drought Watch will continue for 19 counties with York County moved to Drought Warning. Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, and Venango Counties remain on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/drought-watch-remains-for-19-counties-york-county-moved-to-drought-warning/