CURWENSVILLE — After a scoreless first quarter during Homecoming Night at Andy Evanko Stadium, it looked like a potential defensive battle was to take place between the host Curwensville Golden Tide and the visiting Claysburg Kimmel Bulldogs.

That was not the case as 16 points were put up in the second quarter, followed by 19 in the third and finally a highlight reel 40 in the final quarter. Unfortunately for the hosts, they fell on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 55-20 loss to set their record at 1-4 on the season, as the Bulldogs raised theirs to 2-3.

Claysburg broke the scoreboard first, scoring a safety on a snap that sailed over the Tide punter’s head and traveled through the back of the endzone to go up 2-0.

The short field after the Tide free kick set up the first touchdown of the game, a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mason Campagna to Tyler Mowry, making it 8-0 and the Bulldogs used the old swinging gate to add the 2-point conversion and make it 10-0 with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Campagna threw his second TD pass of the game just four minutes later, this one a 2-yarder to Anthony McGeary, setting the halftime score at 16-0.

The second half was when Campagna put his team on his back and the Tide on their heels as he ran for four touchdowns and most of his 289 yards. His scores were from 83, 4, 55, and 77 yards.

Down 23-0, the Tide finally got on the board on a 54-yard catch and run from Tyler Dunn to Andrew Pentz. Pentz eventually crossed the century mark later in the game, ending with 101yards on four receptions.

The quarter ended at 29-6 before both teams lit up the scoreboard in the final quarter, even after the Mercy Rule was invoked with 11 minutes remaining in the game when the Bulldogs extended their lead to 43-6 and the to 49-6 with six minutes left on the clock.

A Dunn 10-yard run, followed by an Everett Addleman extra point made it 49-13.

Claysburg countered with a 60-yard Remington Diehl scamper a minute later for the visitor’s final score.

The Tide still managed one last score, an 11-yard Sammy Gustafson touchdown run. He had 86 yards for the game on 16 carries. Another Addleman extra point set the final score at 55-20.

Next up for the Tide will be a rare Saturday night game as they host ICC and local rival West Branch, who will come into the game sporting an identical 1-4 record after recording their first win of the season Friday against Juniata Valley.

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

08/25 @ Meyersdale 20 – 39 0 – 1

09/01 WINDBER 7 – 42 0 – 2

09/08 @ Mt. Union 15 – 36 0 – 3

09/15 @ Southern Huntingdon 54 – 13 1 – 3

09/22 CLAYSBURG KIMMEL 20 – 55 1 – 4

09/30 WEST BRANCH

10/06 @ Mo Valley

10/13 JUNIATA VALLEY

10/20 GLENDALE

10/27 @ Tusey Mountain