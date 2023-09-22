CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded motorists traveling in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, this weekend that the “Golden Rod” bridge spanning Clearfield Creek along Route 322 will close Friday evening and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

This closure allows the contractor to apply a modified concrete-wearing surface, and the overall project will improve the structure’s condition rating from “fair” to “good” while improving the ride quality for traffic crossing the bridge.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will follow a detour utilizing Route 879, Interstate 80, and Route 970.

PennDOT acknowledges the inconvenience this closure causes the community and thanks everyone for their continued patience.

The contractor will reopen the westbound lane heading toward Clearfield and close the eastbound lane toward Philipsburg in early October.

Temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge. PennDOT expects this traffic pattern to remain in place until mid-November.

PennDOT anticipates a second three-day closure utilizing the same detour in mid-November, allowing the contractor to apply the modified concrete-wearing surface on the eastbound lane of the bridge. PennDOT anticipates restoring two-way traffic before Thanksgiving.

Overall work on the bridge includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals and applying the modified concrete-wearing surface. Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements and guide rail installation.

HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.2 million project. All work is weather-dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com .

