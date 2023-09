On Saturday, September 23, 2023, Sgt. Richard Sharrow, will be escorted to his hometown after more than 70 years. Anyone wishing to honor Sgt. Sharrow may join this processional that will take him HOME to Marienville by meeting at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville we will be leaving at 3PM. Please arrive by 2:30 PM at the Summerville […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-sharrow/