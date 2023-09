Shirley A. Barnes, 82, of Brookville, formerly of Shippenville, died Wednesday September 13, 2023 while at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born on August 30, 1933 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Mary Wells Brosius. In October of 1996 in Clarion she married Frank Barnes. He preceded her in death. Prior to her retirement in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-a-barnes/