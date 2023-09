Lois Grace (Fike) Dobson, 94, of Wylie, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, while a resident at Founders Nursing Home in Wylie. Lois was born on August 25, 1929, in Coolspring, PA. She worked at Clarion University as an office worker for many years. On April 21, 1948, Lois married the love of her life, Bernard Dobson in […]

