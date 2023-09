Sheri J. Carlson, 76, Falls Creek, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born August 18, 1947, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Gerald E. and Rosella (DeRolf) Murray. On June 3, 1967, she married Leonard Dean Carlson at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church. He survives. Sheri graduated from the DuBois Area High […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sheri-j-carlson/