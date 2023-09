Judith Irene (Frederick) Dempsey, 73, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Sunday, September 17, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. She was born on November 19, 1949, to the late Anna M. Cyphert in San Fransico, California. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Wayne Byerly. Judith graduated from Brookville Area High […]

