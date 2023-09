John Michael Farcus, 48, of Oliveburg, died Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born September 22, 1974, in Punxsutawney, son of Lucille D. (Serafini) Farcus and John F. Farcus. On June 16, 2016, he married the late Sandra L. (Pleskovic) Farcus, who preceded him in death on October 13, 2018. John was a member of Saints Cosmas […]

