These sweet-and-salty candy clusters are perfect appetizers! Ingredients 9 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped 2 cups coarsely crushed ridged potato chips 1/2 cup chopped pecans Cupcake liners Directions -In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate. -Stir in potato chips and pecans. -Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. -Refrigerate until set. -Put in cupcake liners for serving. If […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-potato-chip-clusters/