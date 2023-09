Charles ‘Char’ Spencer Nicholson, 53, of Grampian passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023. He was born on August 23, 1970 in Brookville, a son of Polly (Hatten) Clapsaddle. Char attended DuBois Area High School then became a handyman. He was a hard worker and would give anyone a hand. He was known as Char-Char by many nieces and nephews […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charles-char-spencer-nicholson-2/