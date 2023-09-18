A meeting of the North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 10:30 a.m.

This meeting will be conducted as a hybrid meeting. If you are interested in attending, please visit North Central’s Web site (https://rpo.ncentral.com/), e-mail Amy Kessler at amy@ncentral.com or call 814-773-3162 for the meeting login information.

The public is encouraged to attend.

North Central is committed to compliance with nondiscrimination requirements of civil rights statutes, executive orders, regulations and policies applicable to the programs and activities it administers.

Accordingly, North Central is dedicated to ensuring that program beneficiaries receive public participation opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or economic status.

Meeting facilities are accessible to persons with disabilities and the location is reachable by public transit.

North Central will provide auxiliary services for individuals with language, speech, sight or hearing impediments provided the request for assistance is made five days prior to the meeting.

North Central will attempt to satisfy other requests, as it is able. Please make your request for auxiliary services to Amy Kessler.

If you believe you have been denied participation opportunities, or otherwise discriminated against in relation to the programs or activities administered by North Central, you may file a complaint using the procedures provided in its complaint process document or by contacting Jim Chorney.

Please visit the Web site at http://rpo.ncentral.com/ for more information on the Transportation Planning Program.