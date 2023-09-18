Clearfield Regional
- Police responded to a call Sept. 17 in the 200-block of Spruce Street, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, the caller believed someone was walking on the roof. However, upon arrival on-scene, it was learned the source of the noise was inside the apartment building and that someone’s television stand had broken; repairs were subsequently being attempted at the time.
- Police responded to a report of public drunkenness Sept. 15 along Route 879 near Wolf Run, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding a female who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Upon arrival of officers, she advised she was suffering from a medical emergency. Clearfield EMS was summoned to evaluate the female; afterwards, it was determined that she was “heavily” under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further evaluation.
- Police conducted a warrant service that later resulted in drug violations Sept. 15 at the Clearfield County Jail. According to a department-issued news release, Cassidy L. Bowman, 28, was wanted in Clearfield and Centre counties. Bowman was apprehended and transported to county jail where it was discovered that she had allegedly smuggled in 15 Alprazolam pills. Charges were filed through the district court.