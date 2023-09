Edith M. Young, 80, of Punxsutawney, passed away September 15, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 7, 1943 in Youngstown, OH the daughter of the late Eugene B. Mercer and Anna Ruth Waltman. On August 18, 1981 she married David John Young, who preceded her in death on September 11, 1996. Edith was a devoted wife, mother, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/edith-m-young/