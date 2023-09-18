The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club’s last deer match of the season is in the books. It had 23 shooters.

Scores were close with ties occurring for both first and second places. Frank Carrier of Summerville and Delmar Burkett on Burkett Hollow were the top shooters while in second place were Pat Demeglio of Stroudsburg and Austin Sass of Curwensville.

The winner of the group match was Kevin Dufford of Karns City with a five-shot group at 400 yards that measured .970″.

Pictured are Sass, Carrier, Dufford and Burkett.