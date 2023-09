Adeline Irene (Burch) Crissman, 94, of Mayport (Shannondale), passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born on July 27, 1929, in Wesleyville, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt E. and Elsie L. (Wells) Burch. She was married on February 20, 1948, to Ronald Sherwood Crissman and he preceded her in death on January […]

