CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way has been preparing for its upcoming community campaign.

The campaign helps support 23 local member agencies throughout the eastern, southern and central areas of Clearfield County.

The goal is $190,000, and the agency “needs you now more than ever,” states a CAUW press release.

Currently it has the volunteer campaign team mailing out pledge letters to prospective donors.

“We hope those in communities we serve will make a donation to help us reach out and help others,” expresses Brenda Terry, volunteer.

But anyone can donate by mail to Clearfield Area United Way, 18 N. Second St., Suite 4, P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Donations may also be made online via PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.