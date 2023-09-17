CLEARFIELD – Michael Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer of CNB Financial Corp. and CNB Bank (CNB), has announced the promotion of Katie Andersen to senior vice president, chief risk officer.

In her new role, Andersen will regularly collaborate with the executive team and the Board of Directors in leading CNB’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program, providing key recommendations for maintaining or strengthening the company’s risk management activities.

Andersen will also lead the coordination of ongoing risk assessment activities including internal audit, compliance, BSA and loan review.

In conjunction with CNB’s chief operating officer, she will coordinate bank and holding company regulatory examination activities.

She will also work closely with CNB’s CFO to ensure that risk assessment efforts are coordinated with CNB’s Sarbanes-Oxley and bank regulatory internal control assessment and reporting requirements.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Katie’s caliber to fill this Chief Risk Officer position,” said Peduzzi.

“She is a proven banking and risk management professional who exemplifies the important core values that make her such a valuable and complementary team member supporting her colleagues, our investors and our communities.

“I look forward to working with her to lead the ongoing assessments and enhancements to our already strong risk management activities.”

A native of Clearfield, Andersen returned to her hometown and began working with CNB as the vice president of compliance in 2020, after a 15-year banking career in Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

She is a graduate of Gettysburg College and is a certified regulatory compliance manager. Additionally, Andersen is a 2014 graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking and a 2023 graduate of the CNB Bank Leadership Institute.