CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
Specifically, the commissioners:
- approved a memorandum of agreement with Teamsters Local Union 205, which authorizes the county to hire up to two part-time maintenance workers.
- approved the 2023-24 Human Services Plan as presented by Lisa Kovalick, Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County director.
- proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month.
- proclaimed September as National Kinship Caregiver Month.
- approved the first amendment to the memorandum of understanding with Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries.
- approved a supervision fee funds agreement on behalf of the Probation Department.
- approved the online dog licensing system renewal agreement on behalf of the Treasurer’s office.
- approved a school-based probation program agreement with the Clearfield Area School District.
- reappointed Tyler Hicks, farmer director, and Mike Gill, public director, to the Clearfield County Conservation Districts
- approved Resolution 2023#3 for the sale of surplus county property.
- approved the personnel report consisting of five new hires; two employee transfers and four employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes of the Aug. 22 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.