Preaching is a serious undertaking in any Christian church. If you have the opportunity to preach, learn what to read in the Bible to prepare yourself.

Many people have made a career out of preaching and acting as a pastor, but they took baby steps before committing full time. If you’re a religious person who’s experienced a spiritual call to preach and pastor, then you should start reading your Bible to prepare yourself. The following three Bible verses share important information about preaching.

Matthew 10:7-8: Preaching and Doing

While the Bible is full of verses about preaching, Matthew 10 is one of the best places to start. In Matthew 10:7-8, Jesus is sending his 12 disciples out to perform religious ministry. First, he instructs them to preach that “the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (v.7 KJV). Then, he tells them to perform related tasks, such as “heal[ing] the sick,” “rais[ing] the dead” and more.

Jesus’ instructions on preaching and ministry act as a template for preachers today. Preachers should use their words to talk about the kingdom of heaven, which is God’s kingdom. They should teach anyone who wants to listen about this kingdom. Additionally, they should perform tasks that reflect their belief in God’s kingdom. For example, Christians believe that God’s kingdom will include people from all nations. Therefore, a preacher should welcome people from all cultures into the church. Consider what words you can use and what you can do to follow this example.

1 Corinthians 13:8: Love Is the Most Important of All

The entire chapter of 1 Corinthians 13 (KJV) focuses on love. Paul writes about love as the most important principle to abide in (v.13). In verse eight, he even explains that love will never fail, even when prophecies or speaking in tongues do.

Many preachers want to focus on prophecies or the gift of speaking in tongues. However, they should remember Paul’s emphasis on love. They should preach lovingly and act lovingly toward other people. Keep this verse in mind as you consider your calling to preach.

Galatians 1:8: Preaching Is Serious

Preaching is a serious undertaking since Christians believe that the Bible is the word of God. If you’re preparing your first sermon, you need to remember the severity of this task. Galatians 1:8 (KJV) lays the severity out quite simply, declaring that anyone who preaches differently than Jesus and the Bible should be cursed. Make sure everything you preach respects the Bible before it leaves your mouth.

These three important Bible verses about preaching provide structure, encouragement and warning. As people consider going into ministry as a paid vocation, they should keep these Bible verses in mind.