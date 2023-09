Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Anthony F. Allen Bench Warrant Brent D. Ammerman Bench Warrant George T. Bathurst Bench Warrant Kacee Thomas Bell Bench Warrant Robert E. Bell Jr. Bench Warrant Terasa K. Bisciglia Bench Warrant Allison E. Black Bench Warrant Brianna M. Boboige Bench Warrant Cassidy L. Bowman Bench Warrant Jesse Breeden Bench Warrant Khalid K. Brockman Jr. Bench Warrant James M. Brown Jr. Bench Warrant Keenen K. Brown Bench Warrant Tracy Brumbaugh Bench Warrant Hunter J. Bumbarger Bench Warrant Harvey S. Bundy Bench Warrant Carlos J. Casado Bench Warrant Leslie M. Conterras Bench Warrant Brandon H. Corman Bench Warrant Kathryn M. Cowder Bench Warrant Allison M. Derosier Bench Warrant Gary L. Dillon Bench Warrant Matthew E. Dunlap Bench Warrant Ethan K. Eles Bench Warrant Donald R. Frantz Jr. Bench Warrant Casey L. Frizzell Bench Warrant Jonas M. Giesey Bench Warrant Tony J. Giovanelli Bench Warrant Joshua D. Good Bench Warrant Caleb A. Graham Bench Warrant Caitlin E. Harkins Bench Warrant Erin M. Heffner Bench Warrant Joseph P. Hoover Jr. Bench Warrant Levon L. Hough Bench Warrant Jason W. Jablonski Bench Warrant Mark A. Juart Bench Warrant Ryan A. Kerin Bench Warrant James Lattieri Bench Warrant Luke M. Marshall Bench Warrant Michael S. McCracken Bench Warrant Sami Jo McGarry Bench Warrant John P. McKim Bench Warrant Mandy L. Milligan Bench Warrant Justin W. Moore Bench Warrant Michael J. Moraca Bench Warrant Ian J. Munz Bench Warrant Charles W. Myers Jr. Bench Warrant Conrad DeHaven Myers III Bench Warrant Bradley J. O’Donnell Bench Warrant Jenna R. O’Farrell Bench Warrant Brent A. Oswalt Bench Warrant Kendra M. Overbeck Bench Warrant Kristina M. Parks Bench Warrant Samuel R. Patinka Bench Warrant Jarred D. Peters Bench Warrant Michael S. Peters Bench Warrant Keith M. Pinter Bench Warrant Charles R. Riley Bench Warrant Michael L. Rodriguez-Caves Bench Warrant Brenda J. Ross Bench Warrant Tracey L. Scullion Bench Warrant James C. Selvage Bench Warrant Sarah M. Shaffer Bench Warrant Alisha M. Shoffner Bench Warrant Stephen A. Shoffner Bench Warrant Jarrett S. Sloppy Bench Warrant Tyler J. Smith Bench Warrant Kay M. Smolko Bench Warrant Jorge L. Sosamorales Bench Warrant Amie D. Stroud Bench Warrant Adam L. Sypin Bench Warrant John T. Varner Bench Warrant Kayla R. Wells Bench Warrant Adam R. Zimmerman Bench Warrant