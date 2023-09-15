WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her ex-boyfriend in Warsaw Township early Thursday morning.
According to court records, State Police in DuBois filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Paige Nicole Lander, of Brookville, in District Judge David Inzana’s office:
- Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, H1
- Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1
- Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2
- Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
- Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
- Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
According to a report issued by PSP DuBois, the alleged crime took place around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, near State Route 28 and Moore Lane, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Police say Paige Lander was arrested for the attempted homicide of her ex-boyfriend.
The victim is a 20-year-old Brockway man.
No further details have been released at this time.
Lander was arraigned at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, September 15, in front of Judge Inzana.
She was placed in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $400,000.00 monetary bail.
She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.
