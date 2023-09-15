WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her ex-boyfriend in Warsaw Township early Thursday morning.

According to court records, State Police in DuBois filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Paige Nicole Lander, of Brookville, in District Judge David Inzana’s office:

Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, H1

Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

According to a report issued by PSP DuBois, the alleged crime took place around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, near State Route 28 and Moore Lane, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Police say Paige Lander was arrested for the attempted homicide of her ex-boyfriend.

The victim is a 20-year-old Brockway man.

No further details have been released at this time.

Lander was arraigned at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, September 15, in front of Judge Inzana.

She was placed in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $400,000.00 monetary bail.

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.