CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Rotarians recently welcomed a program by Rotarian Katherine Krinks of the Tyrone Rotary Club.

She provided an update to members on the new Rotary Exchange Student Program.

Now there’s the usual 10-month exchange program, in addition to a short-term summer exchange of three weeks.

At this time, Rotarians are working to rejuvenate the program in the Clearfield and Curwensville areas.

Past District Gov. Joe White also gave an update on the playground progress at the Clearfield Driving Park.

White said repairs have been made, and a clean-up of the area was also done.

Pictured, from left, are: President Katie Penoyer, Rotary District 7360 Youth Exchange Chair Katherine Krinks, Program Chair and Past President Ed Master III and visiting St. Mary’s Rotarian Fran Lenenduski, who is also the Area 1 Assistant District Governor.