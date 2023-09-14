By Brett Rowland | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Prosecutors have indicted Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, on federal gun charges, according to court documents.

Biden was indicted Thursday in federal court in Delaware on three counts tied to the possession of a gun while using drugs. Two of the counts involve allegations that he allegedly lied on a form attesting that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018. The third count alleges that he possessed a firearm while using illegal drugs.

The charges were expected after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel in August in Hunter Biden’s criminal case. That came after Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart in July after last-minute disagreements over the degree to which Hunter can face future charges for other alleged crimes still potentially under investigation.

That plea deal mainly revolved around alleged tax crimes and a gun charge. He faces up to 10 years on the first two counts and five years on the third count if convicted.

The three-count indictment filed Thursday can be read in full here: 65034eed33ca9.pdf.pdf (townnews.com)